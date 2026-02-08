Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 8 February 2026 11:08 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan sees major growth in payment card transaction volume

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 8. In December 2025, the total value of transactions using payment cards issued by Kazakhstani banks reached 21.1 trillion tenge ($42.11 billion), with a total of 1.3 billion transactions.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the number of cashless transactions rose by 5.5% compared to December 2024, reaching 1.2 billion operations. The value of these cashless payments grew by 5.8%, totaling 18.4 trillion tenge ($36.72 billion).

In December 2025, cardholders carried out 20.5 million cash withdrawal transactions, totaling 2.6 trillion tenge ($5.19 billion). This represents a 1.3% decline in the number of withdrawals, while the value of these transactions saw an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period in 2024.

The majority of cashless transactions were conducted via internet and mobile banking, accounting for 79.7% of the total number of transactions and 89.8% of the total transaction volume. Point-of-sale (POS) terminals, in contrast, represented 20.2% of the transaction count. Cash withdrawals were predominantly executed through ATMs, which processed 98.3% of the total withdrawal operations.

The conversion of tenge to US dollars was made at the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of February 2, 2026, where $1 = 501.02 tenge.

