Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit female entrepreneur's healthy food brand in Ganja (PHOTO)

Society Materials 8 February 2026 10:32 (UTC +04:00)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit female entrepreneur’s healthy food brand in Ganja (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the “Zarif Natural” brand established by female entrepreneur Fidan Zari in Ganja, Trend reports.

They held a warm and sincere conversation with the entrepreneur, showing interest in the idea behind the brand, the story of its creation, and the production process. Later, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva jointly prepared various cold-pressed oils and other products at the facility.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva wished the entrepreneur success in her activities, highly appreciated her initiative and dedication, and took commemorative photos together.

The “Zarif Natural” brand specializes in the production and offering to consumers of cold-pressed oils, additive-free nut butters, and gluten-free flours, based on the principles of healthy and balanced nutrition.

