Azerbaijan U20 Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling Championship concludes in Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7 The Azerbaijan Championship in Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling among juniors under 20 years old has concluded, with MyGroup holding company serving as the general sponsor and AzerGold company as the honorary sponsor, Trend reports.

On the final, fifth day of the competition, held at the Sports Palace in Ganja, medalists in freestyle wrestling were determined in the 61, 70, 79, 92, and 125 kg weight categories, bringing the freestyle wrestling contests to an end.

Vugar Shukurov was named the best referee of the championship and was awarded a special prize.

61 kg

Jamal Abbasov (Neftchi, Ganja)

Mahammadali Alizadeh (Imishli)

Jabrail Verdiev (Ganja, AHITA), Nijat Hasanov (AIJA)

70 kg

Gadji Kerimov (“Neftchi”)

Sadik Huseynov (“Neftchi”)

Isa Yusibov (“Neftchi”), Kamal Mamedov (“Neftchi”)

79 kg

Elzhan Ismailzadeh (“Neftchi”)

Ali Gadzhiev (AIJA)

Ulfat Mamedov (Mywrestling), Sheikhali Babazadeh (Ministry of Internal Affairs)

92 kg

Huseyn Mammadtagizadeh (“Neftchi”)

Ismail Asadli (Ganja, Tahsil-1)

Alim Alimov (Ministry of Internal Affairs), Nijat Gurbanov (Lokomotiv)

125 kg

Yusif Dursunov (Neftchi)

Muhammad Gantemirov (AGF)

Ismail Karimov (“Neftchi”)