Turkish company invests in pharmaceutical plant construction in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 8. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan has signed an investment agreement with the Turkish pharmaceutical company Nobel to establish a new pharmaceutical production facility in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Ministry.

A total investment value amounts to 40 billion tenge (about $79.4 million). The plant will produce 17 socially significant drugs and 40 different types of pharmaceutical products.

The construction of the new plant is set to begin in 2026, with production meeting international GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards.

Akmaral Alnazarova, the Minister of Health, emphasized during the signing that the goal is to ensure the country has access to high-quality and affordable medicines while also creating the conditions for Kazakhstan to become a regional pharmaceutical hub. She added that all necessary legislative frameworks for this development have already been established.

This project is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical security, expand its export potential, and create new jobs, reinforcing the country's position as a pharmaceutical production center in the region.

On January 29, 2026, during a government meeting, Alnazarova reported that the government had approved a number of pharmaceutical projects, which will result in the production of 400 new medicines in Kazakhstan over the next 2-4 years. To date, six investment projects, with a total value of $620 million (316 billion tenge), have been approved. These new projects are expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

It was also noted that investments in the pharmaceutical sector have doubled over the past two years, rising from $47 million to $87 million.

As of mid-2025, Kazakhstan hosts 207 pharmaceutical manufacturers, comprising 43 in medicine production and 164 in medical devices. The industry features 25 domestic firms with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certifications, primarily in Shymkent, Almaty, and Karaganda. Local producers offer around 900 medicines and over 1,000 medical devices.

Nobel, founded in 1964, is a Turkish pharmaceutical company with 100% local capital.