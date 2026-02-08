Iran - U.S. talks are solely related to nuclear program - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The talks being held between Iran and the United States are solely related to Iran’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said at the Conference on the History of Iran’s Foreign Policy and Foreign Relations held in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, it is intended that these talks will continue in this format.

Araqchi stated that, in general, talks between Iran and the United States have never addressed and will not address Iran’s missile program or regional issues.

Araqchi added that the participation of military personnel in talks between Iran and the United States is also considered unacceptable.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the United States on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. Both sides agreed to continue the negotiations.