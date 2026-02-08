Western Azerbaijan Community condemns decision of Armenian court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed concern over attempts aimed against the establishment of peace in Armenia and beyond, which, in the organization’s view, run counter to the positive dynamics in the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Trend reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community states that such steps do not correspond to the spirit of the agreements reached after the historic summit held on August 8, 2025, in Washington with the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the recent meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Abu Dhabi.

The statement emphasizes that the Community reacted with indignation to the decision of a court in Armenia that declared invalid the so-called “decision on self-dissolution” of an illegal entity, adopted by an individual named Samvel Shahramanyan, citing the alleged use of force or threats.

According to the organization, this court ruling is provocative in nature and is directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“On what grounds and with what mandate does an Armenian court interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state?” the statement says.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also regards this decision as a manifestation of revanchist activity aimed against the peace process in the region.