Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
January 26
|
1.7000
|
February 2
|
1.7000
|
January 27
|
1.7000
|
February 3
|
1.7000
|
January 28
|
1.7000
|
February 4
|
1.7000
|
January 29
|
1.7000
|
February 5
|
1.7000
|
January 30
|
1.7000
|
February 6
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0114 manat this week, and the weighted average rate fell by 0.01906 manat, amounting to 2.00906 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
January 26
|
2.0162
|
February 2
|
2.0166
|
January 27
|
2.0185
|
February 3
|
2.0076
|
January 28
|
2.0401
|
February 4
|
2.0120
|
January 29
|
2.0386
|
February 5
|
2.0039
|
January 30
|
2.0272
|
February 6
|
2.0052
|
Average rate per week
|
2.02812
|
Average rate per week
|
2.00906
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0146 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.01254 manat, amounting to 2.21834 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
January 26
|
2.2434
|
February 2
|
2.2300
|
January 27
|
2.2222
|
February 3
|
2.2193
|
January 28
|
2.2295
|
February 4
|
2.2055
|
January 29
|
2.2208
|
February 5
|
2.2215
|
January 30
|
2.2385
|
February 6
|
2.2154
|
Average rate per week
|
2.23088
|
Average rate per week
|
2.21834
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat, making 0.03906 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
January 26
|
0.0392
|
February 2
|
0.0391
|
January 27
|
0.0392
|
February 3
|
0.0391
|
January 28
|
0.0392
|
February 4
|
0.0391
|
January 29
|
0.0392
|
February 5
|
0.0390
|
January 30
|
0.0391
|
February 6
|
0.0390
|
Average rate per week
|
0.03918
|
Average rate per week
|
0.03906
