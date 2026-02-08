Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 8 February 2026 13:02 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

January 26

1.7000

February 2

1.7000

January 27

1.7000

February 3

1.7000

January 28

1.7000

February 4

1.7000

January 29

1.7000

February 5

1.7000

January 30

1.7000

February 6

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0114 manat this week, and the weighted average rate fell by 0.01906 manat, amounting to 2.00906 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

January 26

2.0162

February 2

2.0166

January 27

2.0185

February 3

2.0076

January 28

2.0401

February 4

2.0120

January 29

2.0386

February 5

2.0039

January 30

2.0272

February 6

2.0052

Average rate per week

2.02812

Average rate per week

2.00906

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0146 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.01254 manat, amounting to 2.21834 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

January 26

2.2434

February 2

2.2300

January 27

2.2222

February 3

2.2193

January 28

2.2295

February 4

2.2055

January 29

2.2208

February 5

2.2215

January 30

2.2385

February 6

2.2154

Average rate per week

2.23088

Average rate per week

2.21834

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat, making 0.03906 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

January 26

0.0392

February 2

0.0391

January 27

0.0392

February 3

0.0391

January 28

0.0392

February 4

0.0391

January 29

0.0392

February 5

0.0390

January 30

0.0391

February 6

0.0390

Average rate per week

0.03918

Average rate per week

0.03906

