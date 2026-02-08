Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar January 26 1.7000 February 2 1.7000 January 27 1.7000 February 3 1.7000 January 28 1.7000 February 4 1.7000 January 29 1.7000 February 5 1.7000 January 30 1.7000 February 6 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0114 manat this week, and the weighted average rate fell by 0.01906 manat, amounting to 2.00906 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro January 26 2.0162 February 2 2.0166 January 27 2.0185 February 3 2.0076 January 28 2.0401 February 4 2.0120 January 29 2.0386 February 5 2.0039 January 30 2.0272 February 6 2.0052 Average rate per week 2.02812 Average rate per week 2.00906

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0146 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.01254 manat, amounting to 2.21834 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble January 26 2.2434 February 2 2.2300 January 27 2.2222 February 3 2.2193 January 28 2.2295 February 4 2.2055 January 29 2.2208 February 5 2.2215 January 30 2.2385 February 6 2.2154 Average rate per week 2.23088 Average rate per week 2.21834

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat, making 0.03906 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira January 26 0.0392 February 2 0.0391 January 27 0.0392 February 3 0.0391 January 28 0.0392 February 4 0.0391 January 29 0.0392 February 5 0.0390 January 30 0.0391 February 6 0.0390 Average rate per week 0.03918 Average rate per week 0.03906

