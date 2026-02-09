Innovative QR payments now active at Yelo Bank!

Yelo Bank presents its latest innovation in digital banking services. The QR payment feature is now live on both the bank's POS terminals and the Yelo App mobile banking application.



New opportunities for entrepreneurs!

Entrepreneurs using Yelo Bank POS terminals can now accept QR payments without the need for additional hardware. Customers without a card on hand or those facing limit constraints can pay directly from their accounts, boosting non-cash turnover for the business. Furthermore, funds are credited to the entrepreneur's account instantly.



Convenience for customers!

This feature is so practical and user-friendly that it is set to become an essential part of daily life for both business owners and individual customers. It is incredibly simple to use: when QR payment is selected at checkout, the merchant enters the amount on the POS terminal to activate the “QR Payment” function. The customer simply scans the generated QR code using the scanner in the Yelo App. Notably, payments can be made conveniently using either a Yelo card or a current bank account.



Yelo Bank’s goal is to support entrepreneurial growth and provide customers with innovative banking solutions. This update makes business financial turnover more agile while offering customers more seamless payment options.



