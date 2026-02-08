“Baku–Naples: A Musical Bridge” chamber evening held at Winter Tale Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. A chamber music evening titled “Baku–Naples: A Musical Bridge” was held on Saturday as part of the 2nd Winter Tale International Music Festival in Gabala, highlighting cultural dialogue between Azerbaijan and Italy, Trend reports.

The concert took place at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center with the participation of festival organizers, local music lovers and guests of the city.

Prior to the performance, Professor Zahra Guliyeva of the Baku Music Academy noted that the program featured romances by Azerbaijani and Italian composers and briefly spoke about the genre.

The repertoire included works by Vincenzo Bellini, Said Rustamov, Sevda Ibrahimova, Tofig Guliyev, Vasif Adigozalov, Polad Bulbuloglu, as well as Italian composers such as R. Falvo, S. Cardillo, F. Tosti and C. Bixio.

Performances by People’s Artists Farhad Badalbeyli and Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab (piano), and soloists Afag Abbasova, Aytaj Shikhalizade, Azer Zade, Mahir Taghizade and Aysun Mahmudova were warmly received. The evening concluded with a joint performance of Tofig Guliyev’s “Song of Friendship.”

The festival will close on Sunday with a gala concert titled “Azerbaijan–Spain: Two Countries, One Music,” featuring invited Spanish flamenco and jazz performers.