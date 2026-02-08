Long-term success of Middle Corridor hinges on private capital - EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Attracting private investment is essential for advancing transport infrastructure and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor), an EU-funded meta-analysis stated, Trend reports.

The study noted that, beyond providing capital, private actors contribute efficiency, innovation, and operational discipline that can significantly improve the quality and reliability of transport services.

In particular, the engagement of European and other international businesses can bring valuable market experience, innovation capacity, and exposure to best practices in sustainable logistics, green technologies, and digitalization.

"To unlock this potential, governments and regional institutions should strengthen policy frameworks that facilitate public-private partnerships (PPPs) and reduce investment risks. This includes establishing transparent procurement processes, harmonizing regulatory standards, and developing clear mechanisms for cost recovery and revenue sharing.

By creating predictable and attractive conditions for investors, countries along the TITR can encourage deeper engagement from both local and international firms, accelerate the implementation of critical projects, and foster the emergence of a modern, resilient, and interoperable transport network across the region," the study says.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.

