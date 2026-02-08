Tourism between Uzbekistan and Pakistan rises sharply in 2025
Tourism between Uzbekistan and Pakistan increased significantly in 2025, with growing numbers of travelers visiting for leisure, official purposes, studies, and family visits, reflecting strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy