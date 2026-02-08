Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss bilateral allied relations

Politics Materials 8 February 2026 16:25 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. On February 8, 2026, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed cooperation within the bilateral allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, joint efforts in international organizations and multilateral platforms, and the regional security situation.

In addition, they exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and other issues of mutual interest.

