Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze medal at ranking wrestling tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The first ranking wrestling tournament of 2026 continues in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by the national women’s wrestling team. On the fourth day of the tournament, three team members took to the mat.

Nargiz Samedova (53 kg) lost to Poland’s Roksana Marta Zasina (0:10) in the qualification round and then to Japan’s Umi Ime (1:13) in the repechage bout.

Zhalya Aliyeva (57 kg) lost to Brazil’s Julia Penalber (4:14) in her opening match and was eliminated early.

Zahra Kerimzade (72 kg) lost to Türkiye’s Buse Tosun (0:2) in the quarterfinals, but defeated Japan’s Mahiro Yoshitake 4:1 in the bronze medal match.