Iran considers uranium enrichment its natural right - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Iran considers its peaceful nuclear program and uranium enrichment to be its natural right, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said at the Conference on the History of Iran’s Foreign Policy and Foreign Relations held in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has spent significant material and moral resources in this direction. These expenditures have been in line with the country’s needs.

Araqchi stated that uranium enrichment and the nuclear program are among Iran’s needs and serve the country’s requirements in many fields, including agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors. Enriched uranium is also necessary as fuel for nuclear power plants.

“Iran has repeatedly been told that it has no right to enrich uranium and that enrichment should be at zero level. This is stated due to concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. If the other side has concerns, Iran is ready to remove those concerns and answer questions. If there is no trust, it is ready to build trust. However, no one has the right to say what someone should or should not possess,” he noted.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the United States on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. Both sides agreed to continue the negotiations.