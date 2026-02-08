Iran - U.S. talks involve regional efforts - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. There is a serious difference between the talks held in 2015 with the participation of Iran and the P5+1 group that resulted in the nuclear deal and the current talks being conducted between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said in a statement to journalists after the Conference on the History of Iran’s Foreign Policy and Foreign Relations held in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, it should be specifically noted that this time the talks involve regional efforts.

Araqchi stated that Iran respects the sincere efforts and goodwill of the countries of the region.

“Regional countries have played a fundamental role in encouraging the parties to engage in talks and in preventing escalation. Seven heads of state from the region discussed the talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and asked him to take a positive approach toward the negotiations,” he noted.

The Iranian minister added that, taking into account regional initiatives and the efforts of regional countries, confidence in a potential agreement has increased further.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the United States on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. Both sides agreed to continue the negotiations.