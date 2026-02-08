Virgin Atlantic aircraft en route to Delhi makes an emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. On February 8, the flight crew of a Virgin Atlantic aircraft operating the London–Delhi route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers, Trend reports via Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Airbus A350 aircraft successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 21:26 local time.

Immediately after landing, the passenger was provided with prompt initial medical assistance by the medical services. Necessary medical procedures are currently ongoing.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport ensured coordination with all relevant authorities in full compliance with international aviation and safety requirements. Flight safety and passenger well-being remain a top priority, and all related operations are carried out promptly and efficiently.