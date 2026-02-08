1st meeting of Uzbek-American Business and Investment Council held in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The 1st meeting of the Uzbek-American Business and Investment Council took place in Tashkent, the head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

She noted that the discussions were held in a productive and forward-looking atmosphere, and that a significant amount of work lies ahead in key areas of interest to both countries.

From the American side, the council is co-chaired by the Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor.