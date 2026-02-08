Austrian medical firms present innovations to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 8. Austrian medical companies DIPROmed GmbH and Sigmapharm Arzneimittel GmbH held an online presentation of their products and technologies for specialists from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, Trend reports via the Austrian-Turkmen Society.

DIPROmed GmbH showcased its rapid diagnostic tests for drugs, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions, highlighting products already supplied to Turkmenistan in previous years. The company also presented new testing strips for antidepressant use.

Sigmapharm Arzneimittel GmbH, an Austrian entity in the pharmaceutical sector, showcased its array of medicinal offerings spanning respiratory, cardiovascular, digestive, and various other therapeutic domains, featuring innovative solutions for vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 prophylaxis.



The presentation highlighted avenues for synergy, the registration process for medical products in Turkmenistan, and the exchange of expertise for domestic manufacturing. The Austrian firms extended an invitation to Turkmen experts to tour their operations in Austria.