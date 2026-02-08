Iran pioneers restoration of crucial titanium source in West Azerbaijan Province
The wheels are in motion for restoration work at the Qara-Aghaj titan mine in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, kicking off on February 7, backed by a hefty investment of 120 million euros. The mine is set to churn out titanium dioxide pigment, phosphate concentrate, iron sulfate, sponge titanium, and titanium ingots, aiming for an annual haul of about 95,000 tons.
