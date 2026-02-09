Kazakhstan's FlyArystan expands reach with Astana-Batumi direct flights

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. FlyArystan, a Kazakh low-cost airline, is launching direct flights between Astana and Batumi as part of its summer 2026 schedule, Trend reports via the company.

The service will operate from June 2 through August 29, 2026, with bi-weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Departures from Astana are scheduled at 05:45 (GMT+5) on Tuesdays and at 06:50 on Saturdays, while return flights from Batumi will depart at 10:00 on Tuesdays and 11:00 on Saturdays.

In 2026, the airline also intends to reinstate seasonal routes connecting Almaty to Samarkand and Tamchy (Issyk-Kul), Aktau to Baku, and both Almaty and Astana to Alanya (Gazipasha).

FlyArystan, which commenced operations in May 2019, operates as a low-cost carrier under its parent company, Air Astana. Headquartered in Almaty, the airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.