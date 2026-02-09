Kazakhstan’s Dunga oil field breaks records with production surge in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. Oil production at the Dunga field in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region reached 677,300 tons in 2025, up from 630,000 tons a year earlier, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

According to information, the field, situated in the Tupkaragan district, also yielded over 51 million cubic meters of gas during the reporting period.

This increase in production was driven by a series of geological, technical, and operational measures aimed at enhancing production efficiency.

KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan’s national oil company, holds a 60% stake in Dunga Operating GmbH. Cumulatively, the Dunga field, located in the Tupkaragan district of the Mangistau region, has produced a total of 9 million tons of oil.

Earlier, KazMunayGas reported that in the first half of 2025, oil production at the field amounted to 340,000 tons, which is more than 7,000 tons above the plan. At the end of 2024, 630,000 tons of oil were produced, and the plan for the current year is 649,300 tons.