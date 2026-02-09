Uzbekistan doubles down on gold, reinforcing its reserve strength
Uzbekistan’s gold reserves have surged over the past year, reinforcing the country’s international reserves and underscoring gold’s central role in its reserve structure, according to the Central Bank.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy