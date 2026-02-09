Azerbaijani karatekas win medals at European Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The European Youth and Junior Karate Championships, held in Limassol, Cyprus, from February 6-8, have successfully concluded, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

Azerbaijani athletes demonstrated strong results at the prestigious European Championship, winning medals in various age and weight categories.

Salman Salmanov, competing in the under-18 kata category, won a bronze medal. In the kumite competition, bronze medals were won by Jansu Akhmadzade in the under-66 kg weight category and Ravan Abasov in the under-61 kg weight category. Vusal Ganbarov, competing in the 55 kg weight class, won the silver medal. Aladdin Malikov, competing in the 68 kg weight class, defeated all his opponents to win the gold medal.

Aslan Dostuyev, representing Azerbaijan in the under-21 age category, won a bronze medal in the 60 kg weight category.