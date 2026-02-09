Turkmennebit exceeds oil and gas production targets in January

Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern

Turkmenistan’s State Concern Turkmennebit surpassed its planned oil and gas production in January, with targets for refining, fuel output, and gas production met or exceeded across key segments, according to data presented at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting.

