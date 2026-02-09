Turkmen commodity exchange sees active trading in export and domestic markets

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) recorded 25 transactions for the week of January 26–February 1, and the total value of export deals was more than $5.9 million, while domestic trade was over 85.7 million Turkmen manats ($24.5 million), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

For foreign currency, business representatives from the United Arab Emirates purchased urea produced at the facilities of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern. In addition, licorice root extract, dried licorice roots and rhizomes, wheat flour, cotton yarn, bedding sets, denim, and other textile products were sold for foreign currency. The buyer countries included the UAE, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan.

On the domestic market, local entrepreneurs purchased wheat flour, cotton yarn, and crude fatty acids of cotton soapstock, as well as plastic pallets.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, serves as the country’s primary economic institution. It oversees export-import operations and facilitates integration into the global economic system. SCRMET’s activities encompass the acceptance and sale of various commodities, including intellectual property, art, and real estate. Its overarching goals are to foster a level playing field for foreign investors, enhance trade turnover, and ensure the domestic market is adequately supplied with essential consumer goods.