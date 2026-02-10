EBRD sheds light on its investment portfolio in Türkiye for Dec. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) maintained an active investment portfolio in Türkiye totaling 8.2 billion euros as of December 31, 2025, Trend reports via the EBRD.

The EBRD’s portfolio in Türkiye remains notably concentrated, with 43% of the total, amounting to 3.5 billion euros, directed towards sustainable infrastructure initiatives. Both the corporate sector and financial institutions represent an equal share of 28%, each amounting to 2.3 billion euros, contributing significantly to the overall distribution of the bank’s investments.

In 2025, the bank’s active engagement in Türkiye saw the signing of 54 projects, collectively valued at 2.7 billion USD, further reinforcing the EBRD’s role as a pivotal investor in the country.

As of the latest report, the EBRD’s portfolio comprises 249 active operations, with the total value of operating assets in Türkiye reaching 6.036 billion euros. Since its inception in Türkiye in 1992, the bank has cumulatively invested 23.63 billion euros across 518 projects, underscoring its steadfast commitment to supporting the nation’s economic and infrastructural advancement.