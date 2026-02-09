Iran turns tides on flare gas with groundbreaking new plant
The Dehloran flare gas collection and pressure boosting plant in Ilam Province has been officially commissioned. The facility aims to reduce gas flaring and enhance the region's energy supply. It also brings economic benefits, creating new jobs and boosting local production capacity.
