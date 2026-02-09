AIIB explores options for participating in Kazakhstan's infrastructure projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is considering the possibility of participating in the modernization of Kazakhstan's infrastructure sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and AIIB President Zou Jiayi.

President Tokayev underscored the strategic significance of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as a key partner in advancing Kazakhstan's priority infrastructure and investment initiatives.

He welcomed the signing of a Partnership Framework Agreement, which is expected to play a significant role in promoting sustainable economic development and strengthening regional cooperation.

"We deeply value that Kazakhstan is the first nation you have visited in your new capacity. This is a highly positive gesture, one that I believe will provide a substantial impetus to our bilateral relations. In collaboration with the bank, we are currently executing nine projects valued at over $2.6 billion. I am confident that these projects will serve as critical pillars in our future partnership," Tokayev emphasized.

Currently, the AIIB is financing several key projects in Kazakhstan, including the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital in Kokshetau, a 220 MW wind power plant, road sections for the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda, Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaysyn, and the bypass railway around Almaty.