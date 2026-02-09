Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Uzbekistan explore co-op to optimize Middle Corridor cargo efficiency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Cooperation on boosting the efficiency of the organization of cargo shipments along the Middle Corridor has been discussed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Uzbekistan, the statement of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), one of AZCON Holding companies, says, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during the meeting between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uzbekistan Railways JSC Zufar Narzullayev, and General Director of Georgian Railways JSC Lasha Abashidze in Tashkent.

The meeting also addressed topics of mutual interest, focusing on the collaboration between the three nations within the railway sector. Specifically, the discussions centered on the potential for enhancing the efficiency of cargo transportation from Central Asia to Europe via the Middle Corridor.

Additionally, the importance of integrating digital solutions was underscored, with a view to further optimizing cargo transit through the corridor and attracting additional freight.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route running through several countries in the region, linking Asia and Europe as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea, and continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

