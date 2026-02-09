Iran сommissions gas field in its Razavi Khorasan Province
The Tus gas field in northeastern Iran has been officially launched, boosting the country's gas production capacity. The project was developed using local resources and expertise. Officials are optimistic about increasing production even further in the future.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy