Azerbaijan ratifies agreement signed with Latvia in healthcare field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Health Care and Medical Science between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Latvia has been approved, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Health Care and Medical Science between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Latvia, signed in Riga on December 4, 2025, has been approved.

Once the Agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure its implementation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of the Republic of Latvia of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the Agreement to enter into force.