Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary set to visit Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Iran’s Secretary
of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, is set to
travel to Muscat, Oman, accompanied by a high-level delegation, the
statement of Iranian media says, Trend reports.
According to information, Larijani will meet with officials from
the Sultanate of Oman to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as
various regional and international issues.
On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear
program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to
continue the negotiations.