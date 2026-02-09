Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary set to visit Oman

Politics Materials 9 February 2026 16:57 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, is set to travel to Muscat, Oman, accompanied by a high-level delegation, the statement of Iranian media says, Trend reports.

According to information, Larijani will meet with officials from the Sultanate of Oman to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as various regional and international issues.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to continue the negotiations.

