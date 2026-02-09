Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic ties open doors for boosting economic cooperation - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The elevation of Azerbaijan–U.S. relations to the level of strategic partnership, reflecting the political will of the Heads of State, creates broad opportunities to diversify economic cooperation, the Azerbaijani Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X account, Trend reports.

"At the Roundtable with the Business Mission led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, we underscored that Azerbaijan’s macroeconomic stability and the business environment shaped by continuous development principles provide a strong foundation for new partnerships.

We also discussed ways to promote joint activities between the Azerbaijani and U.S. business communities, next steps to expand cooperation in energy, transport, investment, trade, industry, innovation, and digitalization, and potential projects in these areas," the publication reads.