Iran set to multiply capacity of nation's underground gas storage facilities

Iran is gearing up to double the capacity of its two largest underground gas storage facilities, Sarajeh and Shourijeh. The ball is already rolling on the development of these facilities, with plans in place for a significant boost in storage capacity. The expansion is set to bolster Iran's gas storage capabilities, particularly in the northeast region.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register