Kyrgyzstan advances nationwide drinking water and sanitation development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 9. Kyrgyzstan has been carrying out large-scale and systematic work to develop drinking water supply and sanitation systems since 2024, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobaev, said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of a clean drinking water facility in the village of Toru-Aygyr, Issyk-Kul District of Issyk-Kul Region

According to him, this work began after the Department of Drinking Water Systems was transferred to the authority of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that previously insufficient attention had been paid to clean water issues, with systems completely absent in several regions, while financing was carried out mainly through external donors.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized that the state has now fully assumed responsibility for the development of the sector.

Meanwhile, the Aksy District of Kyrgyzstan is actively preparing for the 2025–2026 irrigation season. As a result, funds have been allocated from the republic's budget, and the implementation of the project has been entrusted to the Aksy District Water Management Department.