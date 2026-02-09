Indonesian ambassador names priority areas for expanding co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Dynamic economic development, an open foreign policy, and reforms make Azerbaijan a promising partner for Indonesia in the fields of economy, energy, tourism, digitalization, and education, Berlian Helmy, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Before arriving in Baku, I studied Azerbaijan from various sources, and I can say that it is a very dynamic and energetic country. Azerbaijan has strategic significance and can become an important strategic partner for Indonesia,” noted the Indonesian Ambassador.

According to him, the positive assessment of the country is based on several reasons: “First, Azerbaijan is a rapidly emerging progressive economy in the region. Many achievements are evident, and macroeconomic indicators demonstrate steady growth.

Secondly, the domestic policy of the government is oriented towards cooperation with other countries. This is an open country, ready to engage with states and regions worldwide.”

The Ambassador added that Azerbaijan has carried out significant reforms and transformations in state policy, which have already yielded tangible results, particularly in the economy, and this creates prospects for the country’s future.

“Thanks to its openness to cooperation, Indonesia can become a strategic partner of Azerbaijan in developing mutually beneficial projects, such as in business, investment, trade, tourism, and other sectors.

The country’s geographic location at the junction of Asia and Europe makes it a promising hub for Indonesia to enter European markets. And finally, Azerbaijan demonstrates dynamic development in social and cultural spheres. This is especially noticeable among the younger generation – thinking, communication, and lifestyle are becoming more modern, which creates favorable conditions for cooperation,” said B. Helmy.

Priorities of Bilateral Cooperation

The Indonesian Ambassador noted that his first priority is to form the institutional and political infrastructure of bilateral cooperation: “It should include the creation of a comprehensive strategic basis for interaction between Indonesia and Azerbaijan, which will serve as a foundation for current and future cooperation.

The first task is to encourage the governments of both countries to sit at the negotiating table and officially formalize a strategic partnership. Next, I plan to focus on the development of economic and social sectors.

Secondly, the priority is to increase trade volumes and expand the range of goods and services.”

He emphasized the importance of opening broader access for Indonesian goods to the domestic market of Azerbaijan and simplifying communication, contacts, and negotiations between businessmen of both countries. “An important aspect is the exchange of knowledge. Business communities must better understand each other’s potential and opportunities to effectively develop trade and investment,” he said.

Energy: Traditional and New Sources

“In the energy sector, we will focus on stable supplies of energy resources from Azerbaijan to Indonesia, as well as cooperation in green energy and diversification of energy sources.

An important direction is food security. We rely on Azerbaijan as a reliable supplier of fertilizers, which are extremely important for Indonesia’s agriculture,” stated the Ambassador.

He also emphasized the importance of water resilience and water security. “Azerbaijan has extensive experience in providing clean drinking water, including Caspian Sea desalination technologies, and it is important for us to develop cooperation in this area,” he noted.

Regarding education, he stated: “In the context of Industry 4.0, we are interested in technological and scientific cooperation, especially in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

Digitalization as a Tool for Transformation

“In the broadest sense, digitalization is a concept of transformation. If considered in the economic and social context, it is precisely in these directions that we need to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan. The main task is to accelerate transformations through digital technologies and achieve an economic effect.

It is important for us to promote Indonesian products in the Azerbaijani market through modern digital platforms and tools. Therefore, one of my tasks is to develop cooperation in the field of digitalization to support trade and business between our countries,” noted the Ambassador.

In the social sphere, he emphasized the importance of digital literacy: “It helps societies better understand each other’s culture and characteristics. Indonesians should know Azerbaijan better, and Azerbaijani youth should know Indonesia.”

“For this, it is necessary to develop educational cooperation and exchange programs, as well as to exchange data and information about our countries. The materials should be open and accessible in digital format,” he said.

Mutual Support on the International Stage

“We see enormous potential in strengthening the strategic partnership between Indonesia and Azerbaijan. My task is to ensure that all areas of cooperation – from politics and economy to education, energy, tourism, and digitalization – develop harmoniously, creating mutually beneficial opportunities for both countries,” concluded the Ambassador.