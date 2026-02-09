TotalEnergies signs 1 GW solar PPAs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.9. TotalEnergies has signed two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to deliver 1 gigawatt of solar capacity, or roughly 28 terawatt-hours of renewable electricity over 15 years, to supply Google’s data centers in Texas, Trend reports via the company.

The power will be generated from TotalEnergies-owned projects under development in Wichita (805 MW) and Mustang Creek (195 MW), with construction expected to start in the second quarter of 2026, the company said.

The agreements complement 1.2 GW of gross PPAs recently secured by Clearway, a California-based renewables company 50% owned by TotalEnergies, to supply Google’s data centers across the ERCOT, PJM and SPP markets.

TotalEnergies said the projects would create several hundred construction jobs and generate tax revenues to support local public services.

The company has a U.S. portfolio of 10 GW of operational onshore solar, wind and battery storage assets, including 5 GW in Texas and 400 MW in the PJM market in the Northeast. Its power supply agreements with Google add to deals already signed with Airbus, SWM, Data4, STMicroelectronics, Saint-Gobain, Air Liquide, Amazon, LyondellBasell, Merck, Microsoft, Orange and Sasol.

TotalEnergies said it aims to reach more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030, building a portfolio that combines renewables and flexible assets such as storage and gas-fired generation.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company active in about 120 countries, producing and marketing oil, natural gas, biofuels, hydrogen, renewables and electricity.