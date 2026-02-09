Second “Winter Tale” International Music Festival concludes in Gabala (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Organized by the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and “Gilan,” the 2nd “Winter Tale” International Music Festival has concluded in Gabala, Trend reports

Held for the second consecutive year in Gabala, the festival once again brought together art lovers as a continuation of the Gabala International Music Festival, which has been traditionally organized in the city since 2009.

Launched on February 5, the festival presented a rich and diverse program at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. The program included vocal and chamber instrumental evenings, solo performances, and a concert by a young pianist with autism, as well as a chamber music evening titled “Baku–Naples: A Musical Bridge,” symbolizing the friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy.

On the evening of February 8, the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center hosted the grand closing ceremony and final concert of the 2nd “Winter Tale” International Music Festival. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and representatives of the festival’s organizing bodies, as well as renowned musicians, music enthusiasts, and guests of the city, attended the event.

The closing concert featured a flamenco-jazz music night titled “Azerbaijan–Spain: Two Countries, One Music,” during which Azerbaijani folk songs, flamenco-jazz compositions, and mugham improvisations were performed. Invited artists and dancers from Spain added special energy to the evening with their passionate performances.

Prior to the concert's commencement, a concise overview was shared regarding the Spanish and Azerbaijani musicians taking part. It was noted that world-renowned flamenco pianist and composer Andrés Barrios received a classical music education and has a deep understanding of jazz. His eclectic and innovative style stands out as a bold modern expression of 21st-century flamenco, skillfully blending various global music genres.

The Azerbaijani musician featured in the concert, tar player Ibrahim Babayev, is known for his distinctive experimental approach, combining mugham traditions with elements of electronic and contemporary music. Pianist Nijat Aslanov, in turn, is recognized for his creative style synthesizing mugham, ethno-jazz, and modern jazz.

The event featured captivating performances by Andrés Barrios, who improvised pieces such as “Ecdysis,” “Meraki,” “Noche Andaluza,” “Seville,” and “La Colombiana,” as well as traditional Spanish folk songs.

Flamenco dance compositions presented by Spanish dancers Cristina Cazorla and Javier Moreno, along with mugham and flamenco improvisations performed by Ibrahim Babayev together with Andrés Barrios, and the Azerbaijani folk song “Yaylyg,” received a warm response from the audience.

The final concert also included a solo performance and flamenco improvisations by renowned Azerbaijani pianist and jazz composer Nijat Aslanov, accompanied by his jazz trio—Fuad Jafar (bass guitar) and Hasan Bilalov (percussion).

Thus, the 2nd “Winter Tale” International Music Festival in Gabala concluded on a joyful note, leaving behind lasting and unforgettable musical impressions.

