Investments in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park highlight growing business activity

Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A total of 32 business entities have been granted resident status in the Aghdam Industrial Park, while 5 entrepreneurs hold non-resident status within the park, Trend reports, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy.

The information indicates that entrepreneurs have invested 145.8 million manat ($85.7 million) in projects implemented within the industrial park, resulting in the creation of nearly 1,000 permanent jobs. It was also reported that 13 enterprises are currently operating in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

In addition, entrepreneurs have carried out product sales worth 1.4 billion manat ($82 million) within the park, of which 62.3 million manat ($36.6 million) accounted for exports.

The Aghdam Industrial Park, a 190-hectare state-funded industrial zone in Azerbaijan, was established in May 2021 to support the revitalization of the liberated Karabakh region. It aims to foster industrial development and attract investments by providing "plug-and-play" infrastructure for businesses in construction materials, food processing, and agriculture, along with job creation. The park offers significant incentives, including 10-year tax exemptions for property, land, and income taxes, and a 7-year exemption from VAT and customs duties on imported machinery.

