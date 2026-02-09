Iran approaches U.S. negotiations with utmost seriousness, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Iran is taking the recently launched indirect talks with the United States on its nuclear program fully seriously, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

In his address at a National Day event in Tehran, attended by foreign diplomats, Araghchi underscored that Tehran is fully committed to achieving concrete outcomes in its negotiations with the United States, contingent upon the U.S. demonstrating the same degree of seriousness in the discussions.

The Iranian Foreign Minister acknowledged the lingering mistrust towards the U.S., referencing the military airstrikes on Iran that occurred during the prior year’s negotiations. "We remain hopeful that these talks will foster the necessary trust between Iran and the United States, allowing for tangible and meaningful results," he stated.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to continue the negotiations.