President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on February 9, led by Khush Choksi, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, Trend reports.

The delegation includes Jennifer Miel, Vice President of Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as senior representatives from companies such as Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers MMC, and Motorola Solutions.

Will be updated