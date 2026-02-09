CBA and Luxembourg Financial Technology Transfer Agency explore co-op avenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed cooperation opportunities with the Luxembourg Financial Technology Transfer Agency, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the information, a delegation of the agency visited the bank.

The CBA Executive Director Shahin Mahmudzade met with the delegation.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation also participated in meetings with representatives of the Azerbaijan Banking Association, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, and the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, as well as with representatives of the structural units of banks for training and development.

During the meetings, feedback was received on the training organized for Azerbaijan with the support of the agency, information was collected on current training needs, and a broad exchange of views was held on future cooperation opportunities.

The Luxembourg Financial Technology Transfer Agency (ATTF), established in 1999 and now part of the House of Training, focuses on transferring financial expertise to emerging nations to strengthen their financial systems. Its mission is to promote economic development and alleviate poverty through training and consultancy.

The ATTF has trained over 30,000 professionals from more than 40 countries, conducting seminars and workshops both locally and abroad. Key areas of focus include risk management, private banking, and financial sector security. Acting as a bridge between Luxembourg's financial expertise and developing countries, the ATTF also supports the establishment of local training academies.

