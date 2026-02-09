Azerbaijan showcases cutting-edge innovations in cybersecurity and ICT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister on Digital Development and Transport, Samir Mammadov, has highlighted innovations in cybersecurity and ICT during the 6th Graduation Day event of the Cybersecurity Center held today, Trend reports.

He emphasized that digitalization not only enhances the efficiency of public administration but also opens up significant opportunities to bolster the competitiveness of the economy and improve the quality of services provided to citizens.

According to the deputy minister, the parallel expansion of information systems alongside digitalization has led to an increase in cyber threats and risks associated with the confidentiality and integrity of data.

"At present, a comprehensive and systematic approach is being implemented at the national level to strengthen cybersecurity across both the public and private sectors and to establish a cohesive national cybersecurity ecosystem. These efforts include enhancing the regulatory and legal framework, fortifying institutional capacities, and advancing human capital development," he stated.

He further explained that the "Strategy of Azerbaijan on Information Security and Cybersecurity," which was approved by the President of Azerbaijan on August 28, 2023, lays out a strategic roadmap and outlines the phased implementation of cybersecurity initiatives. As part of this strategy, significant progress is being made in the training of professional cybersecurity experts and the provision of a highly skilled workforce to society. Additionally, the "Digital Development Concept," ratified by the President’s decree on January 16, 2025, focuses on key objectives such as safeguarding the data of individuals and entities, enhancing digital literacy across society, and nurturing expertise in the field of ICT.

The deputy minister stated that the activities to develop highly qualified human capital are being carried out in conjunction with the attraction of global international IT companies to Azerbaijan. The goal is not only for these companies to operate in Azerbaijan, but also to make a real and sustainable contribution to the development of local human capital.

"The arrival of these companies in our country creates ample opportunities for our specialists with initial knowledge and skills to be employed, for them to gain experience in a real work environment, and acquire stronger professional knowledge and skills. At the same time, through these partnerships, our specialists are involved in international projects implemented by these companies abroad, which, along with the exchange of knowledge and experience, is of great importance in terms of supporting currency flows to our country.

Among the projects implemented in this direction, I would like to especially highlight the cooperation with Andersen Lab and EPAM Systems. The official center of Andersen Lab is already operating in Azerbaijan and is contributing to the training of professional personnel in our country. This center, which operates with the status of a technopark resident, was established within the Azerbaijan Innovation Center. As many as 210 people have been trained within the framework of the program implemented with Andersen Lab, and currently, 125 people are in the training process.

The participants selected within the framework of the program are not only satisfied with the training, but also provided with jobs at Andersen Lab, employment contracts are signed with them, and they are developing professionally in a real work environment. Specialists who complete the program will continue their activities at Andersen Lab and will become direct participants in the global projects implemented by the company," Mammadov noted.

He added that the goal here is to form an effective model of parallel training and employment.

