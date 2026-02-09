Israeli ambassador emphasizes strategic role of Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Center holds strategic importance for national security and economic stability, Israeli Ambassador Ronen Krausz said at the 6th Graduation Day event of the Cybersecurity Center held today, Trend reports.

According to him, the center is not only a training institution, but also a symbol of vision, investment in people, and belief in the power of knowledge.

The ambassador emphasized a very special meaning of the Cybersecurity Center.

"The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, a joint project between Azerbaijan and Israel, reflects the shared understanding that cybersecurity is no longer just a technical field, but a strategic pillar for national security, economic sustainability, and technological development. The center's achievements speak for themselves," he noted.

The ambassador underscored that the training of hundreds of specialists and their placement in key positions in the public and private sectors is a remarkable achievement.

"This shows that Azerbaijan is not only building infrastructure, but also human capital at the highest level," Krausz added.