Azerbaijan set to index labor pensions — decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Labor pensions in Azerbaijan will be indexed, following a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to index the following amounts by January 1, 2026:

- The insurance portion of labor pensions assigned up to January 1, 2026, adjusted in line with the annual growth rate of the average monthly nominal wage for 2025, as determined by the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This applies to pensioners receiving service-based supplements, with the total amount including these supplements and any material benefits incorporated into pensions since January 1, 2023.

- Pension capital amounts recorded in the insurance portion of individual personal accounts of the insured, adjusted according to the annual consumer price index.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing any issues arising from the implementation of this Order, which takes effect on January 1, 2026.

