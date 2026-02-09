Iran hints at easing uranium enrichment in hopes of securing sanction relief

Furthermore, Eslami explained that this matter is intrinsically linked to the lifting of sanctions.

Eslami further clarified that, with regard to the removal of enriched uranium from Iran, this topic has not been raised in the current negotiations between Iran and the U.S. While some countries may have proposed it as a means to facilitate the discussions, it has not been officially addressed in the ongoing talks.

The vice president also emphasized that while there is an established relationship between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the IAEA has not yet made any determination concerning the possibility of a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. He reiterated that, in accordance with IAEA regulations, Iran's rights must be upheld, and the agency is obligated to support Iran, as well as all other nations, in utilizing nuclear technology exclusively for peaceful purposes.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to continue the negotiations.

According to the IAEA report published in May 2025, Iran's enriched uranium stockpile amounted to 9,247 kilograms, of which 408 kilograms have an enrichment level above 60%.

