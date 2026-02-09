Kyrgyzstan’s district gears up for irrigation season

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 9. The Aksy District of Kyrgyzstan is actively preparing for the 2025–2026 irrigation season, the country's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture wrote on its social media account, Trend reports.

According to the information, as a result, funds have been allocated from the republic's budget, and the implementation of the project has been entrusted to the Aksy District Water Management Department.

Furthermore, as part of preparations for the irrigation season, the Aksy District Water Management Department is carrying out work to supply irrigation water to the rural settlements of Sögöt and Kara-Työbö under a major infrastructure project.

Agriculture is a cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan’s economy, employing over a third of the population and contributing around 15–18% to the country’s GDP.

The sector is dominated by livestock farming, particularly sheep, cattle, and horses, while crop production focuses on grains, potatoes, vegetables, and fruits. Irrigation plays a critical role, as much of the arable land relies on water from rivers fed by mountain glaciers.

