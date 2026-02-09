Iran declares commitment to fair, balanced negotiations with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Iran accepts negotiations with the U.S. within the framework of international law and the protection of national sovereignty, based on the principle of mutual benefit for both sides. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the Islamic Republic Day event held in Tehran with the participation of diplomatic representatives of foreign countries today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran emphasizes the importance of diplomacy based on mutual respect and common interests.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran fully believes in its future. According to Iran, dialogue and mutual understanding are the only solutions to international and regional problems.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to continue the negotiations.