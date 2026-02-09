Azerbaijan builds main water and sewage infrastructure in villages of Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Construction is underway on a new water supply and sewage system in Soltanlı village, marking a significant step in the broader infrastructure initiative in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, Trend reports, citing the unified internet portal of government procurements.

The project will also cover the villages of Mashanli, Boyuk Marjanli, and Sarijali, aiming to modernize and expand essential water services in the region.

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) has already initiated preliminary work, while officials continue to select the contractor who will oversee the construction. The initiative is expected to cost 7.3 million manat ($4.2 million).

Jabrayil is a city and district in southwestern Azerbaijan, bordering Iran along the Aras river in the Lesser Caucasus. Occupied by Armenian forces on August 23, 1993, it was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army during the Second Karabakh War on October 4, 2020.

