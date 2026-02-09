Azerbaijan brainstorms business opportunities with Turkish company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Discussions on business cooperation were discussed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s Eczacıbaşı Holding, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Bülent Eczacıbaşı, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Türkiye’s Eczacıbaşı Holding , we exchanged views on advancing Azerbaijan–Türkiye business cooperation, the favorable investment climate for foreign investors, and the company’s potential activities in Azerbaijan across healthcare, industry, finance, information technologies, and other sectors," he pointed out.

The volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Türkiye amounted to $5.7 billion in 2025. This figure decreased by $409.3 million, or 6.7%, compared to 2024.

Meanwhile, trade with Türkiye accounted for 11.58% of Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover during the reporting year, placing Türkiye second among Azerbaijan’s top trading partners. Exports from Azerbaijan to Türkiye totaled $3.37 billion, which is $441.6 million, or 11.6% less than in the previous year.

During the period, $118 million of export to Türkiye fell on crude oil and crude oil products, derived from bitumenous minerals. The volume of the products in this value amounted to 242,600 tons. In the same period of the previous year, the export of the aforementioned products from Azerbaijan to Türkiye decreased by $114.4 million or 49.2% in value, and by 187,900 tons or 43.6% in volume.

At the same time, in 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $597.3 million to Türkiye, which is $55 million or 10.1% more than in the previous year. Türkiye's share in Azerbaijan's non-oil exports was 16.46%. Thus, Türkiye ranked second among the top non-oil export destinations for Azerbaijan after Russia.

Last year, imports from Türkiye to Azerbaijan reached $2.3 billion, up $32.3 million, or 1.4%, compared to 2024.

